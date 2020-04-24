Portland startup The Wild in the running for Auggie AR & VR award

It’s always nice to see Portland companies getting the recognition they deserve. Especially when that recognition happens on a global stage. And that’s why it was great to see Portland startup The Wild in the running for the 2020 Auggie Awards.

If you’re not familiar with the Auggies, they’re the leading awards in augmented and virtual reality.

The annual Auggie Awards have been the most recognized industry AR & VR awards show in the world since 2010. Now in its 11th year, the Auggies continue to showcase the best of the best in augmented and virtual reality. Winners will be presented with a prestigious Auggie Award live on stage at the Auggie Awards Ceremony, which will take place this year at AWE Online 2020 on May 28.

The Wild is entered in the category “Best Enterprise Solution.”

The Wild is an immersive collaboration platform that uses virtual and augmented reality to help architects and environmental designers save time and make better decisions by experiencing their work together, remotely in a shared virtual space. With native support for SketchUp and Revit, The Wild is shaping the way teams collaborate by connecting people and their ideas across distance into a shared, remote experience.

The public is encouraged to vote. You just have to register for a free account. You can find The Wild entry here. Or you can review all of the 2020 Auggie entries. Voting closes on May 8, 2020.

For more information, visit the Auggies.

