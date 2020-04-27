Join PIE for a conversation with Shelly Bell of Black Girl Ventures

Community thrives on connections. Creating those connections can always be challenging. But they’re definitely something that can be even harder to come by these days. That’s why PIE has started a series of livestream conversations to keep the community connecting and conversing. Up next? PIE will be chatting with Shelly Bell of Black Girl Ventures.

Named as one of Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 100 Powerful Women in Business, Shelly Bell is a computer scientist, system disruptor and business strategist who moves ideas to profit while empowering people to live to build and foster better relationships. She connects entrepreneurs, investors, and corporations in order to diversify their talent pipeline, increase equity and grow their brands. Her organization, Black Girl Ventures (BGV) is a culturally converging ecosystem igniting economic security, civic engagement, and hyperlocal infrastructure at the intersection of STEM education and entrepreneurship for Black and Brown woman-identifying founders, funders, and veterans. Since 2016, BGV has funded 41 women, increased access to social capital for 168 program participants and launched their efforts in 10 cities. As a one of 8 Google Gurus across the nation and an Ecosystem Builder, she engages audiences from grassroots to government.

The event takes place Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at noon Pacific. It is free and open to the public. And participants are encouraged to submit and upvote questions ahead of time.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Lunch & Learn: Shelly Bell, Black Girl Ventures.

[Full disclosure: This event series is produced by PIE. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

