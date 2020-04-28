The right questions get you to the right answers. Learn how to ask the right startup questions.

As a startup founder, you’re seemingly on the constant unending for answers. How do I do this? Where do I go for this? How does I… whatever? But getting to the right answers often takes asking the right questions. And that can be the most difficult thing to figure out. Which is why it’s nice to have a professional question asker like Leah Noble Davidson to help.

powered by Crowdcast

Finding answers is one thing. Knowing the questions to ask is entirely another. Leah — a professional asker of questions — will help us hone in on the right questions, provide the necessary reality checks, and share ideas about leveraging the startup community to find the help you need as your startup grows from a concept into being a real business.

Does that concept of questions spark some questions? One of the nice things about Crowdcast, the platform hosting the event, is the ability to submit questions ahead of time. So just register and submit them with the “Ask a Question” feature at the bottom of the screen. No questions come to mind? Then maybe consider upvoting the questions you like. That way, we can focus the conversation on the topics that are most relevant to attendees.

The event takes place Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at 4:30PM. It is totally free and open to the public.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Asking the right questions with Leah Noble Davidson of Because Human.

[Full disclosure: This event is produced by PIE. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

