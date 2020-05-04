REMINDER: PDXWIT #InvestingInYou scholarship applications due today

We’ve all been forced to make a lot of changes. But one thing that hasn’t changed is PDXWIT (Portland Women In Tech) support of our tech community. They’ve just had to get creative and provide that support in a slightly different way. Like their #InvestingInYou scholarship program.

The award winners may use the funds to pay for a sign-up or application fee for a virtual workshop, class, or certification program, and/or to buy software, hardware or other equipment. There is a cap of $1250. The virtual conference, workshop or class must occur or begin (in the case of an ongoing class) in 2020 – on April 6 or after. If you are selected as an awardee, you must confirm acceptance with PDXWIT within a week of being chosen or you will forfeit your award.

Sound like something you can put to use? Applications are due today May 4, 2020, before midnight.

For more information or to apply, visit PDXWIT #InvestingInYou scholarship program

