Accelerating entrepreneurship: Supermaker launches $100,000 grant fund and mentorship program

While this pandemic may be slowing startups down, it’s not stopping them. Supermaker recognizes this and they’re doing something to help those startups get back up to speed. By providing mentorship and funding to keep those companies going. Introducing the Entrepreneurial Dream Project.

Twelve companies total. Two companies get $50,000 each. And all companies selected get mentorship from a who’s who of amazing startup mentors.

For more information or to submit your application, visit Supermaker Entrepreneurial Dream Project.

