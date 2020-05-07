Word of mouth: Talking startups, marketing, Portland, and more with Saul Colt

If you haven’t had the chance to meet Saul Colt — or at least experienced his work — he’s an incredibly creative and engaging personality. And while he may not live here, he’s very much a Portland person at heart. So I’ll never pass up a chance to talk to him. And as luck would have it, I got two chances recently. Both of which were recorded.

First Saul had me as a return guest on his podcast “We now join this program already in progress” a few weeks back. And the episode was just released.

As an added bonus, Saul also released a conversation with Portland’s Reggie Wideman the same day.

Then, I was lucky enough to have Saul join us on the PIE Crowdcast. And we released the highlights of that episode on the PIEdcast, as well.

So there you go. Three episodes of Portland folks chatting with Saul. And up to two new podcasts for you to add to your listening library. Win win win.

[Full disclosure: PIEdcast is a PIE production. PIE is also an affiliate partner of Crowdcast. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE. ]

