Willamette Week chats with Portland startup founders at MilkRun and Kamber

Rick Turoczy on May 11, 2020

As the pandemic and lockdown linger on, so does the opportunity for online interviews with interesting folks. And Willamette Week has been doing a great job of chatting with a cross-section of people — including folks for the Portland startup community.

In case you missed them, here are a couple of recent conversations with McKenna Dempsey, founder of Kamber, and Julia Niiro, founder of MilkRun.

For more of these conversations, visit the Willamette Week YouTube channel.

Have questions for these two founders? Consider participating in the PIE Crowdcast.

[Full disclosure: Kamber and MilkRun are PIE alums. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

Published by Rick Turoczy

More than mildly obsessed with the Portland startup community. Founder and editor at Silicon Florist. Cofounder and general manager at PIE. Follow me on Twitter: @turoczy

