Chatting with Portland mayoral candidate Sarah Iannarone

Thursday is the deadline for getting your ballots in the mail. But you’re not the only one procrastinating by not voting. It took me up until the last minute to schedule a live interview with Portland mayoral candidate Sarah Iannarone. But we’re squeaking it in. Just under the wire.

Please join PIE for a Q&A session with Portland mayoral candidate Sarah Iannarone about her views on entrepreneurship, her goals and objectives, and the future of Portland. Questions may be submitted and upvoted ahead of time.

The event will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020, at 10:30AM on the PIE Crowdcast. It is free and open to the public.

Can’t make it? You can still register and submit questions. And then watch the replay at your convenience. Which is available on both Crowdcast and the PIE YouTube channel.

For more information or to RSVP, visit “A conversation with Sarah Iannarone, candidate for Portland Mayor.”

[Full disclosure: This event is hosted by PIE. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

