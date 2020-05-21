Who says there’s no such thing as a free lunch? #SimpleSharesTheBill helps local Oregon restaurants

Rick Turoczy on May 21, 2020

Granted, I’ve been a Simple customer for a long long time. (Full disclosure: They’re a PIE alum.) But if I wasn’t, this is the kind of thing that would inspire me to become one. During this Memorial Day weekend, if you use your Simple card to buy food from a local Oregon restaurant, they’ll reimburse you $20.

Memorial Day weekend is usually full of traditions: honoring service members, spending time with family and friends, and sharing meals around the grill. But since COVID-19 will make this a very different kind of holiday, we’re trying something new—and we hope this will add a bit of happiness to your holiday weekend.

If you’re a current Simple customer who wants to participate, get more details on the #SimpleSharesTheBill offer.

Published by Rick Turoczy

More than mildly obsessed with the Portland startup community. Founder and editor at Silicon Florist. Cofounder and general manager at PIE. Follow me on Twitter: @turoczy

