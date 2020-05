Early stage startups can always use more support. And founders can always use more resources for mentorship and capital. That’s why I was so excited to hear about the launch Supermaker and Color, two efforts from Jaime Schmidt and Chris Cantino. Here’s a recent video sharing more on what they’re building and how they’re looking to support early stage founders — including details on the Entrepreneurial Dream Project.

For more, visit Supermaker.

