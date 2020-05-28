The Hidden Founders Project: Highlighting amazing entrepreneurs outside of Silicon Valley

Naithan Jones of Andreesen Horowitz is starting a new research project that’s going to be of interest to most — if not all — founders around these parts. He’s calling it “The Hidden Founders Project.” And it’s an effort to highlight amazing entrepreneurs outside of Silicon Valley.
I’m looking to find and highlight founders of young companies you likely would not see in Silicon Valley. Novel business models. The company doesn’t have to be a tech companies, but has potential to be a big global national/global business. The business should have at least some traction (profits, users, etc.) even if at small scale. Help me find these hidden geniuses. Tell us about them/you?
Self nominating is encouraged and welcomed. So get on that.
For more information or to complete the nomination form, visit The Hidden Founder Project.