Playing good cop and bad cop on the Float Small Business podcast

Rick Turoczy on May 29, 2020

As a Libra, I often argue both sides of an issue. Generally in my head. By myself. This time, part of that internal good cop, bad cop routine was captured for posterity, externally. All thanks to the Float Small Business podcast with host Amina Moreau.

What is it that small businesses need to hear right now that nobody’s saying? In this episode, Rick Turoczy plays good cop and bad cop. Together, we dive into the parallels between COVID-19 and the Dot Com bust, lessons we have (and should have) learned, and some invaluable advice for how to think about business strategy moving forward.

