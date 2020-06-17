Remote work startup Workfrom launches a virtual cafe to enable social connections in this time of disconnectedness

Portland startup Workfrom started its life as a database of alternative spots you could, obviously, work from. Cafes, brewpubs, coworking spaces… the list went on an on. Internet speeds, bathroom codes, noise levels, number of outlets… Workfrom could provide all of the details you needed to help you decide where to work when your office or home wouldn’t quite cut it.

But in a pandemic addled world of self isolation where none of us can go anywhere, that hugely valuable collection of information doesn’t quite have the same appeal. But what does have appeal is the massive community of remote workers they’ve fostered over the years. Tons of talented folks — the vast majority of them remote first employees and consultants — from around the world who rely on Workfrom to help them find spots to work.

So they’ve shifted their focus. From places to people. And from Internet connections to personal connections.

Introducing the Workfrom Cafe, an opportunity to work alongside a community of 115,000 that grows larger by the day. But that’s not all. Workfrom also offers the ability to connect with folks 1:1. And they’ll even suggest folks who might be interesting for you to meet. It’s like an online business network meets a matchmaking service.

If you want to try out the beta version, visit Workfrom.

[Full disclosure: Workfrom is a PIE alum. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

Like this: Like Loading...