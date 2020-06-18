Take Nothing When I Die podcast: Stephanie Ghoston Paul talks with Portland startup founder and mentor Paige Hendrix Buckner

If you don’t recognize the names in that headline, you should. Stephanie Ghoston Paul is a former Portland resident now living in Atlanta who worked closely with the Portland startup community. And Paige Hendrix Buckner is a current Portland resident who has been a serial founder and mentor here in town. And so when these two amazing women for whom I have the utmost respect got the chance to chat on Stephanie’s podcast, Take Nothing When I Die, it was a must listen for me. And I thought you might want to listen, as well.

Paige Hendrix Buckner is the Program Director of Founder Gym. Throughout her career, Paige has operated at the intersection of education, entrepreneurship, and social justice. … She relocated to Portland, Oregon in 2011 to join her husband and worked at the Urban League of Portland helping families get access to health insurance. She then joined Multnomah County as a Policy Advisor for an elected official. After attending a Startup Weekend, she started building a company and made the leap into full-time entrepreneurship when her company was selected for the Startup PDX Challenge. As a founder and educator, she has helped cultivate the Portland ecosystem, including teaching entrepreneurship with the TiE Young Entrepreneurs Oregon Program, serving on the board of the Oregon Entrepreneurs Network, and co-founding the Xxcelerate Fund for women entrepreneurs.

For more, visit Take Nothing When I Die. To subscribe, visit TNWID on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and a number of other popular podcast platforms.

Like this: Like Loading...