PDXWIT and Alchemy Code Lab offer scholarship for Black and/or Indigenous women

Work to help diversify the tech industry needs to happen at all levels of the industry. From entry level to executive suite. So it’s always nice to see more programs that help folks get a foothold in the industry. Like Alchemy Code Lab partnering with PDXWIT (Portland Women in Tech) on a scholarship for Black and/or Indigenous women to participate in their professional software development program.

Since our inception, Alchemy has supported diversity in tech, having awarded over $500,000 in scholarships for women, people of color. LBGTQ+, and veterans. Last year, we reached an all time high number of Women in the Program at 44% and LatinX at 11%, but Black and Indigenous individuals are still statistically underrepresented at only 1% of students. Since Alchemy’s program is uniquely focused on launching grads directly into software developer roles, this scholarship empowers Black and Indigenous women to enter the industry at a higher level. We believe it’s time to move beyond token internships to showcase amazing candidates that drive real workplace representation.

For more information, see the post on the Alchemy Code Lab blog.

[Full disclosure: PDXWIT is a PIE partner. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

Like this: Like Loading...