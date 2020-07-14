Advertisements

A new small batch startup accelerator

Rick Turoczy on July 14, 2020

If there’s one thing about 2020, it’s made a whole bunch of accelerator programs more accessible for more startups. Because I have yet to hear of one that is holding class in person. So if you’re interested in a really small and focused startup accelerator — like with three companies — you should take a look at Product Club.

According to TechCrunch:

The first Product Club batch will be made up of just three companies. While Morris tells me this might grow a bit over time, he doesn’t see it expanding drastically. “I imagine it being up to 10,” he says. “But no more.”

“I’ve spoken to a lot of people who’ve built accelerators and have said ‘There’s no way you’ll find a winner with class sizes that small,’ ” Morris tells me. “But I’m kind of okay with that if it means we can be more hands-on.”

Selected companies will receive an investment of $100,000 in exchange for 5% of the company, which — if I’m doing my math correctly — values your company at around $2 million, right out of the gates.

Sound interesting? For more information or to apply, visit Product Club.

