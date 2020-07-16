Working on a new idea, a startup, or just trying to figure out what to do next?

Deciding to start something can be exciting. And scary. And once you start, building a company can be challenging, frustrating, and lonely. But you don’t have to do it alone. There are any number of programs here in Portland designed to support entrepreneurs and founders like you. Where you can get help. And mentorship. And peer support. And if you’re in the market for some of that, you’re in luck. Because one of those programs, PIE, is currently accepting applications for its next class.

As promised, we opened up PIE applications on July 13, 2020. And they will remain open until August 2, 2020. So if you’re a founder or founding team working on a startup and believe that you could benefit from PIE’s programs of intensive mentorship, ongoing accountability, mental and emotional support, peer guidance, and connections to an extensive network of alums, businesspeople, and investors that we’ve gathered during more than a decade of accelerating startups and building better founders, then we highly encourage you to apply. Because we’d really like to see what you’re building.

What’s the cost? Zip. Zilch. Nada. Free. Completely and totally free. No tuition. No equity exchanged. All free and clear from a founder perspective.

What’s the catch? No catch. PIE is simply a community of folks who believe helping early stage founders is good for the community. Many of them have been there and done that. Many of them have been in your shoes. And all of them are willing to share their expertise with the companies and founders that PIE selects for its programs. It’s honestly as simple — and Portlandy — as that.

More questions? Read up on what to expect from the PIE startup accelerator program, check out the FAQ, and/or register with the PIE Meetup group to be alerted to upcoming question and answer sessions.

For more on the program and companies that are part of the PIE family, visit PIE.

[Full disclosure: I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

