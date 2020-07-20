Tracking pandemic induced layoffs at Portland startups

It’s practically inevitable. During a downturn, startups are often forced to freeze hiring and reduce headcount. It happens time and time again. And it’s a grim situation for anyone who has to live through it. But from a purely objective viewpoint, having a better understanding of the actual metrics can be an important part of understanding and projecting the potential for recovery from a downturn. So I’m sharing this layoff tracker so folks can keep an eye on it.

While it’s not overly comprehensive — the Portland Airbnb layoffs, for example, are noticeably absent — there are a number of Portland startups on this list of more than 500 companies.

To review the complete list of companies, visit Layoffs.fyi Tracker.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...