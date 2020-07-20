What is Madrona Venture Group — which regularly invests in Portland startups — looking for in 2020?

There are any number of venture capital firms outside of Oregon that regularly invest in the Portland startup community. One of those firms — which also boasts a few Portland exits — is Madrona Venture Group out of Seattle. Since they’ve already exhibited a willingness to invest in Portland, I thought it might be valuable for Portland startups to have a better understanding of Madrona’s investment themes for 2020.
In this post we offer a preview of the themes and will follow this up with deeper dives on the areas outlined in the image above. We work as a team to fully investigate and build our investment themes and you will see many from the Madrona team as authors – please reach out to us with ideas and your thoughts!
tl;dr Topics include:
- Intelligent applications
- Future of work
- Intersection of innovation
- Software infrastructure
- Low code or no code
- Digital transformation of consumer experiences
So if you’re pursuing venture funding and your company falls into one of those buckets, you might consider reaching out to Madrona.