REMINDER: Talking The Startup Community Way, today

Startup communities can be a bit chaotic and nebulous at times. But there are certain driving factors that can put a startup community on a path for potential success. For nearly a decade, one of the the leading books to document these factors has remained Startup Communities by Brad Feld. Tomorrow, the update to that book is being released. But today? Brad Feld’s coauthor, Ian Hathaway, will be joining Stephen Green today for a conversation about the book, startup communities, and more.

The event begins today at 4:00PM. It is free to attend.

For more information or to RSVP, visit The Startup Community Way.

[Full disclosure: This event is being hosted by PIE. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

