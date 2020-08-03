Apply to the Beaverton Startup Challenge

As we head into the fall, any number of accelerators and pitch competitions are seeking applicants for their programs. So many, in fact, that it can be hard to keep track. Which is why I’m reminding you to check out the Beaverton Startup Challenge, a program that boasts the “highest rated mentoring in the state of Oregon.”

The Beaverton Challenge is a program sponsored by the City of Beaverton and Westside Startup Fund, LLC where five startups will be selected to receive a $25,000 cash convertible-note investment along with incubation services from the Oregon Technology Business Center (OTBC). As of August, 2020, our first 25 Challenge companies (5 per year from 2016 through 2020) have closed more than $40 million in additional funding.

Have questions? They have an FAQ available. And an upcoming info session at noon on August 7, 2020.

For more information or to apply, visit the Beaverton Startup Challenge.

