REMINDER: Learn more about what startups need to know about accessibility

When folks are building new things, they have a tendency to build them from their own perspective. And with that, comes the danger of building something that is inaccessible for part — if not all — of the target market they’re looking to serve. That’s why it’s never too early to think about accessibility, so that products are available to and usable by the broadest user base possible.

In an effort to help startups better understand the opportunities and potential pitfalls, Steve Axthelm, Principal Software Engineer at Puppet, is joining PIE for a conversation about accessibility.

The event takes place Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 3:00PM. It is free to attend.

For more information or to RSVP, visit “What startups need to know about accessibility.”

[Full disclosure: This event is hosted by PIE. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

