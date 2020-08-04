Portland startup MilkRun featured in Forbes

It’s always nice to see Portland startups getting the attention they deserve. Especially when those startups are working on solutions for signifiant problems. Like Portland startup MilkRun, a company that is rethinking the way food systems work to make them more sustainable, equitable, and healthy. Forbes recently took notice of these efforts.

In the past, Niiro said farmers reaped only eight cents out of every dollar spent on food. The middlemen including shippers, truckers, wholesalers, retailers and home deliverers collected the rest, so farmers were forced to scrape by. In Milk Run’s business model, farmers, growers and producers deliver the food directly to consumers, cutting out several middlemen, and earn 60 cents on the dollar. Farmers were used to driving into cities to restaurants and institutions, so they already had the delivery trucks available.

For more, read “Milk Run: An Innovative Online Grocer, Helping Farmers, Is Expanding” in Forbes.

[Full disclosure: MilkRun is a PIE alum. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE. And if you’re building an awesome company like MilkRun, we would love to hear more about it.]

