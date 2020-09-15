REMINDER: Startup of the Year 2020 applications are due today

While being a dubious moniker on any number of fronts, I keep hoping the year 2020 has at least one bright spot for you. And maybe this is it. Your startup could be Startup of the Year 2020. But you have to apply to make that happen.

What’s Startup of the Year, you ask?

Startup of the Year® helps diverse, emerging startups, founding teams, and entrepreneurs push their company to the next level. We are a competition, a global community, and a resource.

Applications are due today, September 15, 2020, at 11:59PM Pacific.

For more information or to apply, visit Startup of the Year.

