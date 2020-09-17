The wait is over: Panic’s newest effort, Nova, is now available for download

Sure. Not everyone is tracking on the teasers for new code editors on Mac. But when one of the most revered Mac developer tools companies in the world happens to live in your town, you pay attention to that sort of thing. So I’ve been eagerly awaiting this latest release from Panic. And now it’s available. Meet Nova, a total rethinking of a code editor.

If we’re being honest, Mac apps are a bit of a lost art. There are great reasons to make cross-platform apps — to start, they’re cross-platform — but it’s just not who we are. Founded as a Mac software company in 1997, our joy at Panic comes from building things that feel truly, well, Mac-like. Long ago, we created Coda, an all-in-one Mac web editor that broke new ground. But when we started work on Nova, we looked at where the web was today, and where we needed to be. It was time for a fresh start.

I can’t even really begin to describe it. You just kind of have to see it. And even if you don’t need a Mac based code editor. Or software for that matter. The Web site alone is worth the visit.

In a word, “aesthetic.” And from Panic, I’d expect nothing less.

For more, visit Nova.

