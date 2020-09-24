Who likes taking startup surveys? You do. So I got you two.

Surveys. They’re like a way to get information. That can be infuriating at times. Especially when they keep hitting you. Wave after wave. But I’ve got two that are well worth your time. If you’re interested in startups getting more support. And women founders. Or one. Or the other. Whatever the case, I’ve got something for you to do this weekend.

Your feedback will be invaluable to us as we continue to work with Congress to protect startups dealing with the economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. We will not disclose any of the personal information that you share with us without your explicit consent.

At the end of 2019, female founders were making important strides in media representation, funding, and more. While the numbers were nowhere near parity last year, 2020 has made many womxn and allies anxious in regards to the future of female founders as COVID-19 has uniquely affected womxn and BIPOC founders. As such, we want to survey founders across the globe of every gender identity to better understand where they are currently at, what they hope for in 2021, and where they see the future of the female founder community headed.

