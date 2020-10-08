Who’s currently hiring in Portland tech?

Looking for a new gig is hard enough. Looking for a new gig during a global pandemic can be even more stressful. That’s why I’m always happy to see Portland area companies promoting their job openings on the Silicon Florist job board.
Who’s currently hiring? Let’s take a look.
- AskNicely is looking for a Director of Product
- Audigy wants to hire an IT Systems Analyst
- Edify is seeking a Chief Technical Officer
- Megh Computing is after a Linux System Administrator
- Mental Health Match is looking for a DevOps/Back-End Developer and a Senior Full-Stack Web App Developer
- Source is pursuing a Partner Program Coordinator
Not finding a match? Make sure to submit your profile so that you’re alerted to the jobs that match your skills.