Need help figuring out the first steps of your startup? TiE XL Bootcamp can help

Sometimes, the hardest part of a startup can be just knowing where to begin. And that’s why I’m so happy that there are local programs like TiE XL Bootcamp, a program designed to help folks figure out the early stages of their early stage companies. And as luck would have it, applications for their next class are still open. But you have to hurry. They close soon.

Most entrepreneurs start with a problem they want to solve but more times than not, they struggle to overcome the challenges of a startup. This boot camp covers key-aspects of what an entrepreneur needs to know to be successful and provides opportunities for participants to connect with key influencers in the startup community. TiE XL is available to those who qualify and is offered several times throughout the year in a cohort model.

For more information or to apply, visit TiE XL Bootcamp.

