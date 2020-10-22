Bringing transparency to the supply chain: Chroma Signet

As more and more people make a conscious effort to vote with their spending by purchasing products that support the people and causes that they find important, it can become increasingly difficult to understand who is benefitting from those dollars. Because supply chains are anything but transparent. A new offering from a familiar Portland startup, Chroma Signet, is designed to change that by bringing transparency to the supply chain, simply and effectively.

And that simple act of transparency brings with it any number of benefits. Like understanding everyone involved in the supply chain. Which can help consumers target their spending even more effectively.

It has never been more vital to support Black-owned businesses. Inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement, lists of Black-owned restaurants, shops, and services circulate on social media. With Signet, a product’s provenance is accessible from the package itself, which makes it easier for customers to make informed decisions.

And that’s not all. Even the initial solution brings a number of benefits.

To learn more, visit Chroma Signet.

[Full disclosure: An earlier version of Chroma went through Oregon Story Board, a project supported by PIE. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

