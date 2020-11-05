Calling all Oregon Angels

If you’re an Angel investor in Oregon, Josh Carter — who has recently landed a new gig as the Program Director of Blue Ventures/Maritime Innovation Accelerator at Washington Maritime Blue — has started a new meetup for you to meet your peers, Coffee with Angel Investors.

Oregon has a long history of having a robust angel investor network. Yet for the past few years the amount of angel groups has dwindled. This means that fewer and fewer early stage startups are seeing the kind of investment opportunities that were more common say 6-8 years ago. This group is built to bring interested and more established angel investors together to network, talk about challenges, and figure out how we can help grow tomorrow’s next change maker.

The first event will take place November 12, 2020, at 10:00AM.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Coffee with Angel Investors.

