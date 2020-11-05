REMINDER: Inaugural demo day for PSU The Cube startup incubator

It’s always nice to see new organizations starting up to assist founders. Especially when they’re focused on helping younger mentors with the support they need. Like the Portland State University incubator The Cube. Which will be hosting its first demo day on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 11:00AM Pacific.

After a rigorous, competitive selection process, six teams were selected for The Cube’s first cohort in 2019. Through the pandemic, wildfires, and racial justice movement- these founders have shown resilience and perseverance. We invite you to attend Demo Day to learn more about their ventures and the growth and traction they’ve achieved over the last year. This event will feature six amazing founders who will share their journey through iteration and product development. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in sampling from the safety of your own home to create a dynamic and engaging experience! After the pitches, attendees have the opportunity to network with and learn more about the founders and their industries.

For more information or to RSVP, visit “The Cube – PSU’s Student Incubator Demo Day.”

