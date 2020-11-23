Portland’s first week of December is chock full of startup pitches

Apparently, Portland didn’t get the memo about startup stuff quieting down during the holidays. Because the beginning of December has two major pitch events taking place Pitch Oregon and TechfestNW Pitchfest. And that may be just the thing you need to shake yourself out of your tryptophan induced stupor.

Now in its fifth year, Pitch Oregon is TiE Oregon’s annual pitch event for local startups. It features two categories, Concept and Seed. Each category has five finalist companies vying for the title and prize package.

The event takes place on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, starting at 5:30PM. Tickets are $30.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Pitch Oregon 2020.

On December 2,3 and 4, PitchfestNW startups will present 5-minute pitches to a curated panel of venture capitalists and industry experts. Winners will be announced at the end of the event, on Friday, December 4. Join us to listen, learn, and experience live pitches.

More than 60 companies from around the world will be participating, this year.

Pitchfest is included with TFNW tickets, which are $20.

For more information or to RSVP, visit TechfestNW 2020.

[Full disclosure: I am the cofounder of TechfestNW and I will be serving as a moderator for Pitchfest, this year.]

