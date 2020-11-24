We might not have Turkey Tracker anymore but we do have Teal Job Tracker

Used to be, this time of year meant eagerly awaiting the next installation of the Turkey Tracker. But that’s not really an option anymore. So imagine my delight when I discovered another tracker. It’s not turkey. But it’s a tracker. And since finding a job is always a big deal. It seemed worthwhile to share. It’s the Teal Job Tracker.

Sure. Teal isn’t technically a Portland startup. But we’re all remote these days. And Erik Martin from Teal lives here. So close enough. Maybe I just wanted an excuse to mention Turkey Tracker. So sue me.

Ahem.

What’s Teal Job Tracker? It’s a new way of keeping track of the jobs you want to apply for. Simple as that.

For more information or to throw them an upvote, see Teal Job Tracker on Product Hunt.

As always, please feel free to test it on the Silicon Florist job board.

