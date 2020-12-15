Season of giving: Supporting Business for a Better Portland’s annual Street Roots support campaign

It’s drawing near the end of the year. And it’s holiday season. Which means it’s time for what has become another tradition: Business for a Better Portland‘s annual Street Roots support campaign. And this year — with less foot traffic on the city sidewalks — it’s more important than ever.

Not familiar with Street Roots?

Founded in 1999, Street Roots is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization in Portland, Oregon, that publishes a weekly alternative newspaper sold by people experiencing homelessness and poverty to earn an income. Each week, about 180 Street Roots vendors purchase copies of the newspaper for 25 cents each, then sell them on the streets of Portland for $1, keeping the profits. More than 800 vendors sell the newspaper during the course of a year.

So definitely a program worth supporting. Want to help?

If you’d like to make a difference for people experiencing homelessness, please sign up here to help cover the cost of one or more of these much-needed items for houseless vendors. Additionally, Street Roots is hoping to purchase laundry tokens, TriMet tickets, haircut coupons, and coffee cards to be included in the vendor gift packages. If you’d prefer to help cover these costs, you can give any amount that feels good to you at www.streetroots.org/bbpdx.

For more information, visit Business for a Better Portland.

Like this: Like Loading...