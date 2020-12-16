Willamette Week pops by Workfrom virtual cafes

The isolation is real. And many folks are missing previously simple activities like hanging out at a local coffee shop or brewpub as they get some work done. And while the reality of being able to do that again still seems a long way off, Portland startup Workfrom has come up with something to tide folks over for now — and potentially forever. It’s Workfrom virtual cafes.

Willamette Week recently caught up with Workfrom founder Darren Buckner to talk about this offering.

For more information or to get a cafe of your own, visit Workfrom.

[Full disclosure: Workfrom is an alum of PIE and the PIE virtual cafe is featured in this video. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

