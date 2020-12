I’ve been tracking with interest the state of Oregon’s efforts to outline and plan for the next decade of innovation and entrepreneurship for all of its residents. Business Oregon and TEConomy Partners — the Ohio consultancy hired to build out the plan — recently updated the Oregon House Committee on Economic Development on their progress.

Hear testimony on the progress on the Oregon 10 year innovation and entrepreneurship strategy.

(Hat tip Juan Barraza)

