Not so Simple: Taking on established banking was no small feat

Rick Turoczy on January 7, 2021

As mentioned previously today, Portland’s Simple is being shuttered by acquirer BBVA ahead of PNC completing the acquisition of BBVA USA properties. Not only did the move adversely impact many of our fellow Portlanders and the Portland fintech community — as did the similar shuttering of Azlo today — but it also marked the end of a banking story of David and Goliath proportions. Where Goliath won.

In remembrance, I wanted to capture some of the praise and feedback that folks shared about the company which seems to have positively impacted many.

Founder and editor at Silicon Florist. Cofounder and general manager at PIE.

