Popular live streaming platform StreamYard acquired by Hopin for $250 million

Rick Turoczy on January 7, 2021

I’ve used StreamYard and been on streams that used StreamYard. But I never realized that they were based in Tualatin. Until the news broke today that they had been acquired by Hopin, a rapidly growing virtual events platform.

According to TechCrunch, the deal was valued at $250 million.

The deal is worth $250 million, paid in a mix of cash and stock. Hopin raised a $40 million Series A in late June of 2020, and a $125 million Series B last November at a valuation of $2.125 billion.

For more, read the announcment from Hopin.

(Hat tip to Dylan Boyd)

