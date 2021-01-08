Beaverton’s Topbox acquired by Khoros

StreamYard isn’t the only acquisition announcement around these parts, this week. Earlier this week, it was announced that Khoros, a “global leader in digital-first customer engagement software and services” had acquired Beaverton-based Topbox.

According to the Portland Business Journal:

Details of the acquisition were not released, but some investors characterized it as a good outcome. Topbox raised $7.4 million from investors with backers including Cascade Angel Fund, Flyover Capital and Telescope Partners. All employees will be joining the new owner, according to a Khoros spokesman. The company would not detail the size of the Topbox team. According to LinkedIn the company Topbox has roughly 40 employees.

Khoros is currently hiring.

For more information, see the announcement from Topbox and Khoros.

Like this: Like Loading...