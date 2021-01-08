Cascade Seed Fund reveals 12 investments in 2020

For all of the weirdness of 2020, some things in Oregon remained the same. People still built interesting companies. And local investors still supported them. Among them, Cascade Seed Fund wound up adding a dozen companies to its portfolio.

“After an initial period of uncertainty, we saw many of our portfolio companies actually accelerate given the forced digital transformation across many industries – both technology and consumer products companies,” said Julie Harrelson, Managing Director of Cascade Seed Fund. “We think the year ahead will be filled with more uncertainty but also further accelerate changes and create opportunities for new startup companies and innovative leadership.”

The investments included:

Also of note, recently acquired Topbox was one of their previous investments.

[Full disclosure: A Kids Book About is a PIE alum. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

