Lewis & Clark opens up their entrepreneurial “Winterim” program to the world

For the past few years, I’ve had the opportunity to participate in a really compelling program hosted at Portland’s Lewis & Clark College over the holiday break. They call it “Winterim.” And it’s designed to expose college students to startups and entrepreneurship through a series of talks, mentorship, and a weeklong sprint to build a concept for a company.

Given that the event has to be virtual this year, Lewis & Clark has decided to open up attendance to everyone. For free. So if you’re looking for some insights and inspiration, please consider tuning in, next week.

Winterim is a five day entrepreneurship immersion event that culminates in a pitch competition. Since Winterim will be virtual this year, the Bates Center views it as an opportunity to open up part of the programming to alumni, parents, students, faculty/staff, and the professional community. Over 40 professionals serve as speakers, mentors and judges for our 21 students during January 11-15.

For more information or to register, visit Lewis & Clark Winterim 2021.

