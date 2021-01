One of the newsletters I make sure to read every week is The DL by Daniel Li. Given his vantage at Madrona, the newsletter tends to focus on trends in venture capital and venture funded companies in the Pacific Northwest. To kick off the new year, Dan put together some slides to recap of the stuff he was tracking in 2020. And it’s a good reminder that there was some decent progress last year, even with all of the weirdness.

