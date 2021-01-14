Madrona promotes Daniel Li to partner

Wasn’t I just talking about Dan Li? Well apart from the awesome newsletter he composes on Pacific Northwest venture capital, Dan’s day job is at Madrona. And he was recently promoted to partner.

“On one hand, it’s just been an amazing five years to join venture capital because things have just been up and to the right with lots of things that work; it’s just a super exciting time,” Li told TechCrunch. “On the other hand, from a macro perspective, you know that there’s more capital flowing into VC as an asset class than ever before. And just from that pure macro perspective, you know that that means returns are going to be lower in the next 10 years as valuations are higher.”

For more, see the write up in TechCrunch or the announcement from Madrona.

Like this: Like Loading...