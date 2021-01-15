Who’s hiring in Portland or looking for remote workers?

With the recent news of both Simple and Azlo shutting down, companies are going to have access to some amazing Portland talent — in addition to all of the awesome folks who are already looking for a new day job. Here are some of the companies that currently have job openings for that talent according to the Silicon Florist job board.
- AskNicely: Demand Generation Manager
- AskNicely: Vice President (VP) Product
- Episerver: Technical Support Engineer
- IOTAS: Product Manager
- Khoros: Engineering Manager
- Mapbox: UI/UX Design Lead
- Pacific Northwest College of Art: Chair of the MFA in Collaborative Design / MA in Design Systems
- Pacific Northwest College of Art: Full Time Assistant or Associate Professor in Animated Arts
- Silverpine: Software Engineer, jr, mid, sr
- Source: Architectural Material and Sample Handler
- Straightaway: Senior Mobile Engineer (iOS and/or Android)
- Tonic AI: Full-Stack Engineer
