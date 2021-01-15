Who’s hiring in Portland or looking for remote workers?

Rick Turoczy on January 15, 2021

With the recent news of both Simple and Azlo shutting down, companies are going to have access to some amazing Portland talent — in addition to all of the awesome folks who are already looking for a new day job. Here are some of the companies that currently have job openings for that talent according to the Silicon Florist job board.

Published by Rick Turoczy

More than mildly obsessed with the Portland startup community. Founder and editor at Silicon Florist. Cofounder and general manager at PIE. Follow me on Twitter: @turoczy

