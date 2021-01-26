Portland startup SheerID expands European footprint

Rick Turoczy on January 26, 2021

So much of the activity for Portland tech startups is national. It’s always nice to see companies recognizing business opportunities on the other side of the pond. Which is what’s happening with Portland startup SheerID as it extends support to 13 European countries.

SheerID is the first identity marketing platform to support personalised offers secured by digital verification for multiple consumer groups in multiple countries; the European expansion includes the addition of a company office in the UK.

For more information, see the SheerID press release

Published by Rick Turoczy

More than mildly obsessed with the Portland startup community. Founder and editor at Silicon Florist. Cofounder and general manager at PIE. Follow me on Twitter: @turoczy

%d bloggers like this: