A financial solution to help people through times like these: quin

The once flourishing Portland startup fintech community has had some unfortunate setbacks, as of late. Acorns, Simple, and Azlo are no longer here. And while companies like Expensify and Bumped continue to grow, we haven’t seen a great deal of activity of up and comers, lately. Until now. Created by startup fintech veterans with more than 60 years experience as a team, we now have a new Portland fintech startup to watch: quin.

Seven months ago, I wrote my first tweet about being laid off. I literally cried about how I thought I'd never have a team as good as the one I was part of again.



Today I am very excited to be working on this project with almost the entire original team back together 🕺🏼 https://t.co/zAdVQkl4ri — Bonnie McNeil (@mcnadams) January 21, 2021

quin will help you breathe more easily, knowing a financial safety net is working autonomously for you while you live your life. We believe you shouldn’t have to spend your life worrying about the unexpected. Outsource the worrying and planning to quin so you can focus on what is most important.

The service is still in private beta. But if you’re interested in getting on the waitlist, you can do that at quin.

