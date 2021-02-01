A Kids Book About releases a discounted Black History Month bundle

If you’ve been thinking about purchasing a few titles from A Kids Book About, now would be the time to do it. Although “a few” may be an understatement. The A Kids Book About Black History Month bundle features 13 titles.
We’re celebrating Black History Month with this special collection of titles from each of our Black authors, covering a range of important, challenging and empowering topics for kids ages 5-9! With this specially priced set, you’ll save 25% on 13 books –which even includes some books that are currently on preorder…
Available titles are:
- A Kids Book About Adoption
- A Kids Book About Belonging
- A Kids Book About Climate Change
- A Kids Book About Diversity
- A Kids Book About Divorce
- A Kids Book About Emotions
- A Kids Book About Empathy
- A Kids Book About Failure
- A Kids Book About Gratitude
- A Kids Book About Racism
- A Kids Book About Suicide
- A Kids Book About Systemic Racism
- A Kids Book About Voting
For more information or to purchase, visit A Kids Book About Black History Month bundle.
[Full disclosure: A Kids Book About is a PIE alum. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]