Apparently, Portland is so over

I had a dream the other night about volcanoes, so this one hit a little close to home. Both figuratively and literally. Apparently, Portland, Oregon, is not long for this world, according a recent opinion piece published by Forbes.

Cities can die. Death can be sudden, as with Pompei [sic], or gradual, as with the Mayan city of Tikal and the Jordanian city of Petra. The United States abounds with ghost towns in the mining country as well as communities left behind by economic change. Down the road from Portland are a number of mill towns that have emptied out.

Forgive me, but I can’t help but think of this decade old Portlandia skit.

If you don’t want to fall for the clickbait the way I did, I don’t blame you. Instead of giving Forbes ad revenue, you can spend that ad revenue locally by reading takes from The Oregonian and Willamette Week.

