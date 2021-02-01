Celebrating Black owned Oregon businesses during Black History Month

It’s become a bit of tradition around here. Started by Stephen Green and accompanied by the Built Oregon social media presence, February is focused on helping to raise the visibility of some of the amazing Black owned businesses in Oregon — startup or otherwise. As always, I’ll compile a recap at the end of the month. But if you’d like to follow along, day by day, that would be awesome.
If you’d like to support these businesses, many of them can be found on the Built Marketplace.
[Full disclosure: I am the cofounder of Built Oregon.]