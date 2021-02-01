Want feedback from local founder and investor Sahil Lavingia? Jam can make that happen

Founders are always looking for any edge they can get. Ways to improve their products. Making connections with people in the industry. And trying to do everything they can to attract new users. Now, a new offering from Jam, provides all of that for a flat fee of $250. And among the handpicked experts? Portland’s Sahil Lavingia.

Sahil Lavingia – Founder & CEO of Gumroad, first engineer at Pinterest, and angel investing $10 million a year via shl.vc.

For more on the offering, see the writeup in TechCrunch. To grab some time for yourself, visit Jam.

